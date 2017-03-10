Bitter Wind Chills

TONIGHT: Leftover evening snow showers and squalls giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Turning windy and much colder! Lows 14-19. Wind chills in the single digits by daybreak.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and quite cold. High 33. Wind chills: TeensSUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36. Wind chills: 20'sMONDAY: Increasing clouds, stays chilly. High 38.TUESDAY: Watching the coast for what could be a major winter storm. At this time it looks like periods of heavy snow and gusty winds, but there is the possibility of a changeover to rain in some areas, especially down at the shore. High 36. Wind chills in the 20's.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of leftover snow during the morning. Otherwise, blustery and cold. High 37.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 40.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 44.------