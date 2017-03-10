Bitter Wind Chills

WEATHER

Melissa Magee has the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Leftover evening snow showers and squalls giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Turning windy and much colder! Lows 14-19. Wind chills in the single digits by daybreak.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and quite cold. High 33. Wind chills: Teens

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36. Wind chills: 20's

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, stays chilly. High 38.

TUESDAY: Watching the coast for what could be a major winter storm. At this time it looks like periods of heavy snow and gusty winds, but there is the possibility of a changeover to rain in some areas, especially down at the shore. High 36. Wind chills in the 20's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a bit of leftover snow during the morning. Otherwise, blustery and cold. High 37.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 40.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 44.

