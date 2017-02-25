  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Blue skies turn dark as storm sweeps through region

The day started off with blue skies and some clouds, but in a matter of minutes, a storm swept through the region. (Twitter/Eric Wenger)

The day started off with blue skies and some clouds, but in a matter of minutes, a storm swept through the region.

A deluge of rain, gusty winds and ominous skies flashing with the occasional lightning. Temperatures remained mild, but visibility diminished as heavy rain fell.


Over at Philadelphia International Airport, the severe weather forced a ground stop from the FAA, which impacted airports across the mid-Atlantic region. It has since been lifted.

At last check, airport officials, who described the weather as having a significant impact on flight operations, reported an average delay of 97 minutes.



Drivers filling up at a Wawa just off of Egypt Road in Oaks tried their best to stay dry. But most told us it's still much better than snow.

"I'll take this for a little bit," said Lars Hanson of Lancaster, who added the snow stays longer.

"It was beautiful. I got to go out for a ride this morning and enjoy it while I could," said Joel Lehman of Collegeville. "I love this weather. I'll take this over snow every time."
