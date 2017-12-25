Blustery And Cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 17-23.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 34.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 28.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 27.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. High 29.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold. Light snow is possible during the afternoon. High 29.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Flurries are possible throughout the day. High 28.
