Blustery And Cold

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 24, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 17-23.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 28.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 27.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, cold. High 29.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold. Light snow is possible during the afternoon. High 29.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Flurries are possible throughout the day. High 28.

