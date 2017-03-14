Center City returning to normal after nor'easter

Life was getting back to normal in Center City Philadelphia after Tuesday's nor'easter.City government offices were open by 10 a.m., and private businesses were also starting to open.That meant workers needed to find a way to get to their jobs.Department store manager Mark Ruffin was trying to make his way from the city to King of Prussia."We have a delayed opening of 12 o'clock, so I'm still trying to get there. Even if I don't get there until 12:30 or 1 I'm still good. But I have to get there because the store is open," he said.Through the sleet and slush and bitter wind, we caught up with a pair of tourists from China who, unfortunately, found many of the attractions and historical sites closed."We went to Independence Hall and it was closed. Also the Liberty Bell," one of those tourists told us.------