WEATHER

Family builds 20-foot snowman in their front yard

EMBED </>More News Videos

Do you want to build a giant snowman? (JoshuaDueck/YouTube via Storyful)

If you thought you ever built a large snowman, then you clearly haven't seen the massive snow creature this Canadian family created.

After a large snowfall, the Dueck family spent about three weeks crafting a 20-foot snowman in their front yard.

"We built a form and hauled loads of snow into an auger from Westfield which poured into the top of the form," Joshua Dueck wrote on YouTube. "Then we carved the snowman out of the cylinders we formed and added the eyes, nose and buttons."

According to Dueck, the snowman is hollow on the inside, allowing people to climb into it and even look out of its mouth.
Related Topics:
weatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldsnow
Load Comments
WEATHER
Asteroid passes close to Earth days after its discovery
AccuWeather: Spotty Rain and Snow Showers Today
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Preparing for some snowfall in South Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
Fire in Old City displaces several residents (PHOTOS)
Woman in critical condition, rescued from house fire in Bucks Co.
Trump fires Sally Yates, names new acting Attorney General
Trump replaces acting head of ICE
International students in Philadelphia concerned, fearful
Fire damages homes in Nicetown
Syrian family set to see new Allentown home sent back
Show More
Mom of sisters killed on Roosevelt Blvd: My family is torn
Woman charged with beating husband to death in Willingboro
Driver crashes into Delco gas station causing fire
Police ID victim in fatal Medford collision
Man struck by car on Broad Street in N. Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire in Old City displaces several residents (PHOTOS)
Woman in critical condition, rescued from house fire in Bucks Co.
Trump fires Sally Yates, names new acting Attorney General
More Video