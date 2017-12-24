WEATHER

Christmas Day Forecast: Cold and Windy

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 24, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Rain developing this evening. Mixing with and changing over to snow in the far western suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. A slushy coating to an inch is possible in the Lehigh Valley with 1 to 2" likely in the mountains. Lows 31-36.

EMBED More News Videos

Christmas Eve snow in Philadelphia on December 24, 2017.



MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun and clouds, windy. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day long. Wind gusts 40-45mph. High 39.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 37.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 27.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy; watching the coast. High 31.

SUNDAY: Very cold with snow possible. High 27

____________________________
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
How to prepare for a snowstorm
Winter is here! Solstice marks shortest day of year
Record 107 million travelers expected this Christmas season
White Christmas? Forecast looks interesting!
More Weather
Top Stories
Eagles can secure No. 1 seed with Christmas win
Carson Wentz shares new Christmas tradition
Follow Along: NORAD Santa Tracker 2017
Christmas Eve in Philadelphia
Christmas messages from 6abc Action News family
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
Dallas done! Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoff contention
Pope: Bethlehem trek's like today's migrations
Show More
Termini Brothers draws a crowd of shoppers
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
Trump takes calls from children on Christmas Eve
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families
More News
Top Video
Christmas Eve in Philadelphia
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
More Video