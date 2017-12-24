EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2821317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Christmas Eve snow in Philadelphia on December 24, 2017.

TONIGHT: Rain developing this evening. Mixing with and changing over to snow in the far western suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. A slushy coating to an inch is possible in the Lehigh Valley with 1 to 2" likely in the mountains. Lows 31-36.MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Sun and clouds, windy. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day long. Wind gusts 40-45mph. High 39.TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 37.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 29.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 27.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy; watching the coast. High 31.SUNDAY: Very cold with snow possible. High 27____________________________