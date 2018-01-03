PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia is hoping for the best, but bracing for the worst as the forecast predicts a major storm could be hitting our area.
The city declared a snow emergency declared a snow emergency ahead of the snowfall expected on Thursday. The snow emergency goes into effect at midnight.
The city has over 40,000 tons of salt at the ready to treat the streets. The Philadelphia Streets Department is working around the clock, ahead of the winter storm that is set to potentially slam the area.
"It's expected to be below 20 degrees, that's going to create challenges for our plows and crews," said Philadelphia Department of Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. "We want to get out as quickly as possible to make sure our streets don't freeze up."
Officials said the biggest challenge will be responding to Mother Nature's unpredictability.
"It's difficult to prepare for something like this," said Chief Highway Engineer Steve Lorenz. "Right now, we're going off of a one to three inch snow fall, and if it goes a little bit more west we have more equipment to go and fight it until it's done."
Eighty-five thousand pieces of equipment are on hand in preparation for what could be an intense, and unpredictable nor'easter.
The city streets department said the plan is to monitor conditions around the clock, particularly overnight, when the snow is first expected to hit our area.
Primary then secondary roads, bridges and streets at high elevations will be top priority. If the storm intensifies, officials said crews will immediately begin plowing.
"If you plow a thin layer of snow it will form an ice layer, and as the snow falls it will be more slick," said Lorenz.
The Action Cam caught PennDOT crews brining along Route 202 in Montgomery County earlier Wednesday.
Three hundred and fifty trucks and 110,000 thousand tons of salt are ready to tackle roads in the suburbs.
High winds and the timing of the storm will pose the biggest challenges for the morning rush.
Officials from PennDOT said the expectation is that many of the roads will at times be snow covered, no matter how many trucks are deployed.
They say those who decide to venture out onto the roads Thursday should allow extra time for travel and leave extra space between their vehicle and the salt trucks.
