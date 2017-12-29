WEATHER

Cold weather myths debunked

AccuWeather debunks these cold weather myths. (AccuWeather)

With winter in full force, here are some cold weather myths that are not true.

Myth #1: Warm up your car before driving
Auto experts recommend warming up your car for no longer than 30 seconds before driving.

Myth #2: Cold weather causes colds
Colds are spread by viruses through person to person contact. Cold weather can reduce your immune response, making you more likely to catch a cold.

Myth #3: You don't need sunscreen during winter
Sunscreen is still recommended during winter months. The earth's surface is closer to the sun during the winter, meaning we are actually exposed to more harmful UV rays. Also, snow and ice can reflect up to 80 percent of UV rays.
