Cold weather takes a toll on businesses, but not deliveries

The bone-chilling cold is taking its toll on local businesses.Across Philadelphia, restaurants are seeing a big decrease in customers.But as people opt to stay indoors, places that deliver say they're thriving.It's usually 3 to 4 deep on weekdays, especially Friday.But on this night, happy hour at Tinto in Center City is an intimate affair.The direct result management says of the brutal cold that's lingered now for more than a week.Next door at Village Whisky, business is also down 40 to 50%.General Manager Village Whiskey HANI GABR said, "Normally the first frost you get a dip in business but then people get over it. Still have to go out and eat and enjoy themselves. This time around it's lasting longer."That's because some like Dan Barca of Glassboro, New Jersey simply don't want to be outside more than they have to.He said, "We usually go out to lunch. We've been brown bagging it because we don't want to go out in the elements."And it's not just restaurants with empty seats and undisturbed racks."Business has been down a little. A lot actually," said JoAnn Kniele, owner of Sophisticated Seconds Consignment Shop on the 2000 block of Sansom Street.Only ten customers Friday, but Kniele is looking on the bright side."It's a nice break to do things you don't get to do when you're dealing with customers," she said.But the dip in temperature is boosting delivery business for Lazarus's Pizza on South Street and its 6 delivery guys.Deliveryman Moulay Machichi told Action News he started at 10:30 a.m. and "I got one break at 3:30 p.m. for 15 minutes."Bike delivery guy JP Murphy says he prefers the cold because it simply means more tips from customers.When asked what do people say, Murphy said, "They say stay warm, but it's honestly not the cold it's the wind and the ice that make it more dangerous to be on a bike."If you're planning to call an order in, be prepared to wait for your delivery.------