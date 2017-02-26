Crews will be out in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania Sunday to determine if a tornado hit the area Saturday causing some damage to homes.No injuries were reported in the strong storm.Mother Nature showed off a little with a bit of everything - except for snow."I'll take this for a little bit," said Lars Hanson of Lancaster, who says the snow stays longer.Morning skies started out mostly cloudy with spring-like temps. People along the Wildwood Boardwalk wasted no time to soak it all in."I was down by the river today, so I loved it. I mean I was sitting there looking out over the water, had just a little hoodie on, and it was great," said Brian McLendon of Trenton.But soon the skies grew ominous and lit up with the occasional flashes of lightening, a torrential downpour followed with gusty winds. Over in Lancaster County, strong winds tossed a trampoline into a tree and damaged a roof. A playground was left in shambles after the severe storms paid a visit.By nightfall though things calmed down a bit and South Street was buzzing with pedestrians who were hardly layered up."This shirt is definitely a summer shirt and a jean jacket," said Brianna Cason of Ewing. "I thought it would be snowing."If things weren't this way, Shykira Scott of Ewing says she would be, "probably just staying in the house."Old Man Winter was a no-show Saturday, and some are hoping when he does pay a visit, he won't make up for lost time."If it stays within a 10-degree variance, it's perfectly fine," said James Kelly of Trenton."I think we're good. Put away the snow blower," said McLendon.------