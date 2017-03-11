WEATHER

Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia

The weekend kicked off with a frigid reminder from Mother Nature that winter isn't quiet finished with us yet. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The weekend kicked off with a frigid reminder from Mother Nature that winter isn't quiet finished with us yet.

"Not your ideal weather?" Reporter Jeannette Reyes asked Kyle Dawson of Brewerytown.

"No, but it's still March, so it was nice when it was 65," he said.

Early signs of spring withered away, and the bitter cold kept many inside. Still, some braved the low temps to walk the dog, go bike riding or fly a kite.

"We just got back from the Art Museum after feeding the ducks down here by the river, and just enjoying the beautiful day," said Suzanna Urminska of Center City.

Tom Carr says the key is to keep things moving.

"It's warmed up a little bit since I was here this morning, because right here was a wicked patch of ice," said Carr of Massachusetts.

When asked how he keeps warm, Dawson replied, "run faster."
