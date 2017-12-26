Deep Freeze!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. A few flurries or a brief snow shower is possible after midnight for areas south of Philadelphia. Lows 12-20.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 28.THURSDAY: Blustery, sun and clouds. Wind chills in the teens. High 26.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with flurries around. High 29.SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with some snow possible. As of now this does not appear to be a big event. A couple of inches could fall though, especially north of the city. High 29.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Bitterly cold! There could be a snow shower around, otherwise, clouds giving way to some sun. High 24.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Very cold! Sun and clouds. High 24.TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 25.____________________________