WEATHER

Deep Freeze!

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., December 26, 2017 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, blustery and cold. A few flurries or a brief snow shower is possible after midnight for areas south of Philadelphia. Lows 12-20.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 28.

THURSDAY: Blustery, sun and clouds. Wind chills in the teens. High 26.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with flurries around. High 29.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with some snow possible. As of now this does not appear to be a big event. A couple of inches could fall though, especially north of the city. High 29.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Bitterly cold! There could be a snow shower around, otherwise, clouds giving way to some sun. High 24.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): Very cold! Sun and clouds. High 24.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 25.
____________________________
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Erie, Pa. sees 34 inches of snow on Christmas
Freezing bubbles make the winter cold more magical
Relive the 2017 Great American Eclipse in VR
How to prepare for a snowstorm
More Weather
Top Stories
Delco condominium complex evacuated as fire burns through roof
Man shot by Philly police during robbery investigation
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
Teen shot and killed in Germantown
Eagles' 'good luck charm' makes winning prediction
Talk of tickets grows as Eagles fans look ahead
Fire at Delco 7-Eleven
Firefighters battle house fire in Abington
Show More
House fire in Gloucester Co.
Phila. suing Defense Dept. over gun-check system failures
Erie, Pa. sees 34 inches of snow on Christmas
Philadelphia police seek bag-toting bank robber
VIDEO: Shoppers head to mall for holiday returns
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Police credit BearCat with saving lives in standoff; victim ID'd
Snow angel Instagram photo shoot shows couple's love
Atco home destroyed by fire
More Video