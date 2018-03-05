Delco still recovering from storm, some schools closed

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --There are several spots across Delaware County with downed trees and downed power lines, and thousands across the county are still without power following Friday's storm.
"We know they're doing what they can," Megan Pucillo of Havertown said. "It would be great if it was faster, but there's only so many people."
We found Pucillo running an extension cord to a neighbor's home which does have power.
"My sisters live locally, too. So I've been hanging out there a lot too. I'm a refugee," she said, laughing.
The Kessler family feels lucky they were able to borrow a generator to do some essentials, like laundry.
Their Sunday night meal was also made possible by a helpful neighbor.
"We're actually cooking on our neighbor's grill because we ran out of propane," said Steve Kessler of Havertown.
Officials said Haverford Township Schools are closed Monday because of the widespread damage and road closures caused by downed trees. Cabrini University will also be closed.
A number of other school districts in Delaware County are also closed. Full list can be found here.
On Ellis Road in Havertown, a crew was working to cut up a massive tree that fell onto power lines during the storm Friday, just as an SUV was driving down the street.
"He saw it fall. It didn't hit him but he kind of slid into it," said resident Steve Liero. "He just barely stopped when he came to the tree so there's almost no damage to his car. Fortunately, he wasn't hurt."
In Springfield, Delaware County schools are on a two-hour delay Monday because of all the closures and outages.
