WEATHER

Delco still recovering from storm, some schools closed

EMBED </>More Videos

Many still suffering the effects of storm in Delco: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 4, 2018 (WPVI)

By
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
There are several spots across Delaware County with downed trees and downed power lines, and thousands across the county are still without power following Friday's storm.

"We know they're doing what they can," Megan Pucillo of Havertown said. "It would be great if it was faster, but there's only so many people."

We found Pucillo running an extension cord to a neighbor's home which does have power.

"My sisters live locally, too. So I've been hanging out there a lot too. I'm a refugee," she said, laughing.

The Kessler family feels lucky they were able to borrow a generator to do some essentials, like laundry.

Their Sunday night meal was also made possible by a helpful neighbor.

"We're actually cooking on our neighbor's grill because we ran out of propane," said Steve Kessler of Havertown.

Officials said Haverford Township Schools are closed Monday because of the widespread damage and road closures caused by downed trees. Cabrini University will also be closed.

A number of other school districts in Delaware County are also closed. Full list can be found here.

On Ellis Road in Havertown, a crew was working to cut up a massive tree that fell onto power lines during the storm Friday, just as an SUV was driving down the street.

"He saw it fall. It didn't hit him but he kind of slid into it," said resident Steve Liero. "He just barely stopped when he came to the tree so there's almost no damage to his car. Fortunately, he wasn't hurt."

In Springfield, Delaware County schools are on a two-hour delay Monday because of all the closures and outages.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newspower outageschool closures
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tracking a potential nor'easter for Wednesday
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Del. Valley deals with toppled trees, power outages
Latest power outage numbers in Delaware Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Tracking a potential nor'easter for Wednesday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Bucks County family loses dog to downed wire
Police: 2 people injured in Chuck E. Cheese's brawl
Here are the top 5 moments at the Oscars
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
Show More
Kobe Bryant scores Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'
Police: 1 injured following officer-involved shooting in Abington
Jordan Peele makes history with 'Get Out' Oscar win
More News
Top Video
Tracking a potential nor'easter for Wednesday
Del. Valley deals with toppled trees, power outages
The right envelope, please: Oscars return tonight
Penn tops Brown 99-93 for share of Ivy crown
More Video