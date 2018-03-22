The amount of snow that fell in Pottstown during Wednesday's nor'easter came close to setting a record: 15-plus inches.Pottstown is a borough.Boroughs typically have a lot of on-street parking, which means lots of cars get plowed in and have to be dug out.Near Hanover and Walnut streets Thursday morning, Action News found groups of people working together to dig out their vehicles.One man, a locksmith, was using a snow blower to clear the sidewalks near his business.Another man, Pottstown resident Bernie Morgan, had just had his car dug out with the help of neighbors.He told Action News how neighbors often pitch in to help one another in situations like this.A third man, Art Green, called it a Pottstown tradition."I've been here for more than 40 years," Green told Action News. "This is an historic neighborhood - some of the houses are on the historic register.... When snows like this come, we all do our part."And so the 2018 Big Dig continued Thursday in Pottstown, as it has many times before.------