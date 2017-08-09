Fast Facts: Total Solar Eclipse

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will pass through the United States.
The United States has not experienced a total solar eclipse since 1979.
The eclipse will begin in Oregon, and pass through 12 states, where it will end in South Carolina.
It will take about 90 minutes to cross the country.
According to NASA, total solar eclipses usually only appear in a given location about every 100 years.
