Parts of the Delaware Valley are dealing with the aftermath of flash flooding due to Monday's severe weather.The rain came down, heavy at times, on and off all day.Action News viewer Gerald R. sent in video of drivers making their way through flooded roads in Wildwood, New Jersey. If you see a flooded street, it is suggested you turn around and not drive through it.The system started to move offshore by Monday afternoon.However, some of the strongest storms have been to our south.Witnesses say a car flipped in a parking lot in Salisbury, Maryland.Experts are working to determine if a tornado touched down there.There were also a number of downed trees that have damaged property and knocked out power lines.----------