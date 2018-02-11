WEATHER

Flooded roadways possible during Sunday drives

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday soaker around the region. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on February 11, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A rainy Sunday for the Delaware and Lehigh valleys has caused some flooding and more could be on the way.

The Brandywine River continued to rise all morning at Walkers Mill in Wilmington, Delaware.

In New Castle, water began pooling on Route 13 southbound.

In Glen Mills, Delaware County, there was minor flooding along the Chester Creek.



In Philadelphia, on top of the heavy rains, a sewer drain backed up on Lincoln Drive. The flooding resulted in one lane of traffic to be closed. The Streets Department cleared the drain and the lane was reopened.

Drivers are being told to be careful when going out during the day.

Though the rain may stop at times, another round is expected later in the afternoon.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherdelaware newspa. newsphilly newsfloodingweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Drivers face icy roads in Lehigh Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain
2 killed in West Goshen Township crash
Culture of fear? Lane Johnson critiques Patriot Way
Plane with 71 aboard crashes near Moscow
3 dead, 4 injured after helicopter crashes in Grand Canyon National Park
Car explosion reported outside Northern Liberties club
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
Show More
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
Funeral for Rasual Butler at La Salle University
17-year-old snowboarder wins America's 1st gold medal
More News
Top Video
Nick Foles 'owns' the Patriots, Google says
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
Evesham Twp. police warn of possible "lethal heroin"
More Video