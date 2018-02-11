Flooded roadways possible during Sunday drives

Minor flooding along the Chester Creek in Glen Mills. pic.twitter.com/Yra8x1dVAH — Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) February 11, 2018

A rainy Sunday for the Delaware and Lehigh valleys has caused some flooding and more could be on the way.The Brandywine River continued to rise all morning at Walkers Mill in Wilmington, Delaware.In New Castle, water began pooling on Route 13 southbound.In Glen Mills, Delaware County, there was minor flooding along the Chester Creek.In Philadelphia, on top of the heavy rains, a sewer drain backed up on Lincoln Drive. The flooding resulted in one lane of traffic to be closed. The Streets Department cleared the drain and the lane was reopened.Drivers are being told to be careful when going out during the day.Though the rain may stop at times, another round is expected later in the afternoon.------