Folks brave cold temps in Center City

Folks brave cold temps in Center City. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 29, 2017. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
The brisk temperatures aren't keeping folks inside.

On this frigid Friday night in Center City, Philadelphia, furry hoods, hot drinks and giant scarves were popular accessories as people traveled around.

Eric Ziker of Center City said, "This just happened really quickly, so the body is still trying to adjust."

But the bone-chilling conditions were no match for these postal workers just finishing their shifts.

USPS worker Pam Brown said, "I try to walk a lot and move as fast as I can, and layer up."

USPS worker Cooper Anderson added, "This right here - I can deal with this weather. It's the heat because you can't dress for it. But the cold you can bundle up."

You might not think an ice cream shop would be very busy on a night like this.

But Gourmet Hot Chocolates are drawing in chilly crowds at Scoop Deville.

Spencer Philips of Scoop DeVille said, "Ice cream shop is definitely what we are in the summer. I'd call it more of a dessert shop in the winter."

Koda Fabian of Wyndmoor, Pa. got a mix of salted caramel and peppermint.

The North Face Store on Walnut Street was busy with folks shopping for winter gear, including a couple picking up extra jackets for a snowboarding trip.

Varsha Raj of Center City, "I just bought this shell that's pretty long. That helps me if I fall in the snow or if it is cold there's no air jetting inside."

With more frigid temperatures to come, some will take their New Year's celebrations indoors.

Sam Tofani of Gloucester Twp., NJ agrees, "New Year's Eve will be inside. Yeah."

And some will tough it out - outside.

Kenny McGill of Stratford, NJ said, "I'm just going to bundle myself up if I do end up going out."

When asked if he might just stay inside? McGill said, "No (laughing), probably not."
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
