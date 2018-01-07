Folks cope with frigid temps in the Delaware Valley

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's freezing! But at Acme in Northeast Philadelphia, not even the cold deterred some from venturing outside.
"Picking up a couple things. Pretty stupid. Feel like an idiot now that I'm out here," said Tamara Lopez.
We saw Lopez dashing to her car with a full cart and no gloves. Her four girls and husband at home -.waiting for food!
When asked why she came out? She said, "Because I had to feed my kids. Sunday is going to be colder so I'm not even going to try."
Across the city, the polar plunge taking its toll on people and pipes.
A water main break flooded the 6700 block of Horrocks Street which will no doubt quickly become an icy mess.
Meanwhile the dangerous cold has homeless advocates on alert.
At Chosen 300 Ministries in Spring Garden, Organizers serve the regular Saturday meal, and ensure no one will be left out in the cold.
"There are some folks that don't have a place to go so we've contacted the city outreach team," Brian Jenkins of Chosen 300 Ministries said.
The outreach team arrived and took several men and women to a shelter.
"This is a dangerous temperature and people can become sick or die and we want to prevent that from happening," he said.
And staying warm is a concern for Hatti and Ivery Person of Southwest Philadelphia.
Hattie's been scooping water out of her basement that's been coming from a busted pipe in a vacant neighboring home for two days.
She's racing to keep the water from reaching her furnace on one on the coldest nights in years.
Hattie has been scooping up the water every two hours.
"I had set my clock when I go to bed and then get up and scoop water. And my hands, they start swelling up," she said.
The water department did come by, but unfortunately they were not able to turn off the water. Officials say they have to dig, and that won't take place until tomorrow at the earliest.
If you see someone homeless on the street, contact Project Home.
