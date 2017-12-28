WEATHER

From massive floods to fires, U.S. weather went to extremes in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

From record flooding to disastrous wildfires, 2017 was one of the most catastrophic years ever for extreme weather across the U.S. (CNN)

From record flooding to disastrous wildfires, 2017 was one of the most catastrophic years ever for extreme weather across the U.S.

It was the nation's costliest year for hurricanes, thanks to like Harvey, Irma and Maria that devastated Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico as well as other areas of the U.S. and Caribbean. Ferocious wildfires engulfed California all the way from Napa Valley to San Diego.

Take a look at the biggest weather events of the year in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane harveyhurricane irmaThomas Fireu.s. & world
WEATHER
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
AccuWeather: Blustery, Bitter Cold Today
Dogs play in record snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania
More than 5 feet of snow falls in Erie, Pa.
More Weather
Top Stories
Sources: 14 year old shot in Phoenixville has died
5 arrests, 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at Cherry Hill Mall
Eagles playoff tickets on sale next week
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
AccuWeather: Blustery, Bitter Cold Today
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
Fire at abandoned church prompts evacuations
Unprecedented security expected in Times Square on New Year's Eve
Show More
Car slams into SEPTA bus in Newtown Square
Argument leads to gunfire in Newark, Del.
Man shot and killed in New Castle, Del.
Police-involved shooting in Germantown
Two-alarm apartment fire in Princeton
More News
Top Video
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
Car slams into SEPTA bus in Newtown Square
Fire at abandoned church prompts evacuations
Action News Update
More Video