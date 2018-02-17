Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley

Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the city Saturday night, weighing down umbrellas and leaving people soaked.From the Parkway to Center City to Southwest Philadelphia, the snow slowed Saturday night plans.Jordan Brooks of Germantown said, "I knew it was going to snow but I didn't know it would be like this slushiness.""I thought snow season was over," Tay Wesley of Southwest Philadelphia said.Amy Matson of Lebanon, Connecticut said, "It's slushy, it's rainy but it's not terrible."With 400 trucks on the road, PennDOT began salting operations midday.At the salty yard at Swanson and Oregon in South Philadelphia, front loaders filled dump trucks.We spoke to Peter Scerati from PennDOT, "I think we lucked out this year. We had all of these nuisance storms, you know they didn't add up to anything really.We asked does that mean we have plenty of salt available? Scerati said, "Yes plenty of salt."This messy winter slosh was a winter wonderland for some Temple students who were happy to get another chance to play in the snow.Megan Ross of North Philadelphia said, "Document it with some cute snow pictures. Snow is a nice surprise."------