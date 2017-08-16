High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore

TRENTON, N.J. --Hurricane Gert is churning the surf and creating a high risk for rip currents along the New Jersey shore.
Beachgoers are advised to swim near lifeguards.
If caught in a rip current, they should relax and float. If possible, swim parallel to the shore in order to get free of the current.
The second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean is not posing a direct threat to the Jersey shore. Gert has begun to turn northeast and forecasters say an increase in forward speed is expected through the next couple of days.
