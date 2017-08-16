RIP CURRENT

High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore

TRENTON, N.J. --
Hurricane Gert is churning the surf and creating a high risk for rip currents along the New Jersey shore.

Beachgoers are advised to swim near lifeguards.

If caught in a rip current, they should relax and float. If possible, swim parallel to the shore in order to get free of the current.

WATCH: How to survive a rip current
EMBED More News Videos

Information on how to survive a rip current.



The second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean is not posing a direct threat to the Jersey shore. Gert has begun to turn northeast and forecasters say an increase in forward speed is expected through the next couple of days.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weathernew jersey newsrip currentjersey shore
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to survive a rip current
RIP CURRENT
Rip currents blamed for dozens of deaths this summer
How to survive a rip current
Rip current, rough surf warnings at Jersey shore
Husband drowns saving wife in Florida rip current
More rip current
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
Astronaut blows zero gravity water bubble
More Weather
Top Stories
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'
Solidarity vigil held at Garden of Reflection
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
AccuWeather: Foggy Start, Warm This Afternoon
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
Show More
Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn
Fire damages home in Holmesburg
Lawsuit: Bucks Co. woman finds rodent in Chick-Fil-A sandwich
Possible vandalism to Rizzo statue investigated
High school basketball star remains hospitalized after shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos