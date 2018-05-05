WEATHER

High winds send Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac

EMBED </>More Videos

High winds sent Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac on Friday. (Stouffville Realty via Storyful)

TORONTO --
Ground crew members at Toronto Pearson International Airport were sent running as high winds blew large pieces of equipment into the air and across the tarmac.

Video shot Friday by a passenger in the terminal shows workers jumping out of the way as flying equipment repeatedly smashes into airline vehicles parked by the gate.

Equipment could also be seen blowing across the taxiway at one point.

The wind, which gusted up to 75 miles per hour, was so bad that airport officials issued a ground stop for several hours on Friday evening, writing on Twitter that high winds and flying debris made it unsafe for ground crews to work.


The ground stop was lifted later in the evening, but the airport warned passengers to expect delays as airlines worked to rebook passengers impacted by canceled flights from the day before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherwindu.s. & worldcanadaaviationair travelairport newsairline industry
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
Adam's Spring Adventure at Woodside Farm Creamery
Perfect weather for 'Dining Under the Stars'
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: Woman shoots intruder in North Philly home
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked
Gary Heidnik's House of Horrors, 30 years later
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, prompting evacuations
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Man shot, critically wounded in Frankford
Show More
2 adults, 2 teens rescued from Gloucester Twp. fire
Police investigate toddler death in Somerton
Victim shot in hip after gunfire erupts in North Philly
Gunshots damage cars in Darby, Pa.
Man and woman stabbed in North Philadelphia
More News