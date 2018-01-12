  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
How does road salt impact the environment?

AccuWeather shares the effects of road salt on vegetation, wildlife and fish. (AccuWeather)

Road salt is an effective way to make driving in the snow and ice more safe for travelers, but what are the environmental impacts of the chemicals?

According to AccuWeather, most cities use sodium chloride for their road salt, which works by lowering the freezing point of water.

As snow and ice melts, the sodium chloride runs off into fields and streams, which can make them uninhabitable. Over time, the buildup of road salt can be dangerous to vegetation, wildlife and fish.

The buildup can also be dangerous if it contaminates a city's water supply.
