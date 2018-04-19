WEATHER

Lyrid meteor shower 2018: When it is and how to watch it

EMBED </>More Videos

Viewers can expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour during the Lyrid meteor shower on Earth Day. (Shutterstock)

When is the Lyrid meteor shower?

In 2018, the best time to view the Lyrid meteor shower is after midnight in the early morning of Earth Day, April 22, according to AccuWeather. At the shower's peak, viewers can expect between 15 and 20 meteors.

How can I watch the Lyrid meteor shower?

Find a dark area out of town. The less light pollution there is, the better the viewing conditions will be.

The shower's radiant point is between the constellations Lyra and Hercules.

What is the Lyrid meteor shower?

The Lyrids are one of the oldest meteor showers on record, with observations dating back to 687 B.C. The debris field originates from Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the Sun once every 415 years.
