Jersey Shore prepares for nor'easter

Beach erosion and coastal flooding are big concerns from the powerful nor'easter heading to the Jersey Shore.The sea is calm now but soon officials expect 15-foot waves, rain, gusting winds and streets under water at the Jersey Shore.Chief Scott Evans of Atlantic City Fire said, "We're preparing for major flooding. Let's keep fingers crossed it's not as severe as they say."Chief Evans says his department has been gearing up. Five high water vehicles and rafts are ready for when the waters begin rising Saturday morning."We're anticipating at least two tides that are going to be major street flooding but it could be four to six depending on the situation."In Ventnor, newly constructed seawalls along the bay at Harvard and Calvert Avenues will be put to the test.Craig Tragbar laid sandbags outside his garage just in case.Meanwhile, in Margate, beach erosion is a concern. Equipment used in a replenishment project moved behind dunes for protection during the storm.The Mayor is warning residents to take precautions too."We're asking people in low areas to put cars in higher areas. The wind we'll deal with. There's really not much we can do about it," said Margate Mayor Michael Becker.Back in Atlantic City, some aren't terribly worried.Atlantic City resident Dave Ford said, "More like a nuisance flooding. We get a lot of flooding. They just did new floodgates so maybe that'll help some."