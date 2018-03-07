Kids, dogs have fun during the March nor'easter

As soon as the snow started sticking, kids and dogs hit the hills at Clark Park making the most of their snow day.Dog owners had their pets running and ripping through the wet, heavy snow.And despite the steady pace of snow falling, and chilly temps, everyone had fun.Sixth-grader Milo Pizarro said, "I was pretty happy, a day of sledding, fun and no school."But it's a cold, wet heavy snow. Good for building snowmen but not so good for staying dry.Will Nathanson, a West Philadelphia parent said, "Wet, cold blustery and I hope we're not out here for much longer."------