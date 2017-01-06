Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
3pm UPDATE: At least 5 dead in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting; Saturday snow forecast from AccuWeather
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
At least 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER
LATEST MAPS: More snow expected Saturday
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WPVI
Friday, January 06, 2017 01:15PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking the possibility of more snow Saturday.
Map legend: Purple = snow; Lavender = light snow; Blue = ice; Green = rain.
Related Topics:
weather
weather
snow
Center City Philadelphia
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
Mostly smooth sailing for commuters after snowfall in Philly
AccuWeather: More Snow Expected Saturday
#6abcAction photos of the snow
Light snow falls in Pennsauken
More Weather
Top Stories
At least 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
LIVE VIDEO: Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
AccuWeather: More Snow Expected Saturday
3pm UPDATE: At least 5 dead in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting; Saturday snow forecast from AccuWeather
Philly to pay $4.4 million to deliveryman shot by police
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
Trump to be briefed on classified Russia report
Show More
Officials say boy killed himself after being sent to his room
Body of girl, 17, found along Delaware Canal Towpath
Red Panda dies at Elmwood Park Zoo
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase on Sunday
Mostly smooth sailing for commuters after snowfall in Philly
More News
Photos
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia