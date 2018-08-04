Lehigh Valley impacted by heavy rains, flooding

Parts of the Lehigh Valley are being socked by heavy rains right now.
Video shows just how much rain has fallen so far.
In Hanover Township, Northampton County a vehicle became stuck in flood waters along Route 512.
Rescuers had to help a woman to safety.
In Whitehall Township, Lehigh County folks who were driving around 6th and Lehigh Avenues found themselves in a dangerous situation.
They had to ditch their cars and walk to safety when the waters started to rise.
weather pennsylvania news flooding
