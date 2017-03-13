WEATHER

Lehigh Valley prepares for major snowfall

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Lehigh Valley is expected to see some of the highest snow totals when a nor?easter hits the area on Tuesday. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
The Lehigh Valley is expected to see some of the highest snow totals when a nor'easter hits the area on Tuesday.

That's why news of this impending snowstorm had Albright's hardware in Allentown hopping on Monday.

It was especially busy for shop employees who were pulling out the winter goods after spending the last two weeks selling seeds and garden equipment.

"It is one of those things: when we don't have snow, we have to get ready for springtime, and that's all we can do. So the store's all set for springtime, but winter came back again. So we just got all the shovels, the ice melter and the snow throwers back out again," said owner Kenneth Ringer.

So put down that garden hoe and find your snow shovels, because this one promises to be big. The Lehigh Valley is expecting around a foot and a half of snow, with strong winds.

PennDOT officials say driving around Tuesday morning is expected to be flat out dangerous.

"We always encourage not to travel during these events, and this one is a big one," said Ron Young. "If it's not absolutely necessary, please stay home and wait until things are better."

If you are out on the roads, PennDOT asks that you do not pass snow plows or salt trucks.

Pennsylvania has issued a emergency proclamation due to the storm, which includes reduced speed limits on interstate highways and most of the Turnpike.

Details here: 6abc.com/1798333/

------
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania news
Load Comments
WEATHER
Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday
NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Blizzard Warning for parts of Pa. and NJ
Philadelphia Public & Archdiocesan schools closed Tuesday
6abc School Closings and Delays
Philly declares snow emergency starting Monday night
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
State of Emergency for NJ ahead of snowstorm
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. ahead of snow
Snow emergencies announced ahead of storm
Show More
Philadelphia Zoo, Art Museum among businesses closed Tuesday
SEPTA announces plan for snowstorm
Amtrak announces snowstorm service plan
NJ Transit announces service changes due to snow
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Airlines begin to cancel flights at PHL ahead of storm
School bus hits traffic signal in NE Philadelphia
PennDOT, Philadelphia crews ready for the storm
More Video