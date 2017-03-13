Lehigh Valley prepares for major snowfall

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --The Lehigh Valley is expected to see some of the highest snow totals when a nor'easter hits the area on Tuesday.
That's why news of this impending snowstorm had Albright's hardware in Allentown hopping on Monday.
It was especially busy for shop employees who were pulling out the winter goods after spending the last two weeks selling seeds and garden equipment.
"It is one of those things: when we don't have snow, we have to get ready for springtime, and that's all we can do. So the store's all set for springtime, but winter came back again. So we just got all the shovels, the ice melter and the snow throwers back out again," said owner Kenneth Ringer.
So put down that garden hoe and find your snow shovels, because this one promises to be big. The Lehigh Valley is expecting around a foot and a half of snow, with strong winds.
PennDOT officials say driving around Tuesday morning is expected to be flat out dangerous.
"We always encourage not to travel during these events, and this one is a big one," said Ron Young. "If it's not absolutely necessary, please stay home and wait until things are better."
If you are out on the roads, PennDOT asks that you do not pass snow plows or salt trucks.
Pennsylvania has issued a emergency proclamation due to the storm, which includes reduced speed limits on interstate highways and most of the Turnpike.
Details here: 6abc.com/1798333/
------