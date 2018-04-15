SUNDAY: Cloudy, damp and cooler with occasional light rain and drizzle (mainly during the afternoon). Temperatures holding steady in the mid 40s. Wind chills in the 30s. High 44.TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and damp with periods of rain (heaviest late). There could even be a thunderstorm in spots towards dawn. Winds E 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Lows 37-42. Temperatures rising after midnight.MONDAY: Heavy rain and a thunderstorm in the morning, then a leftover shower is possible during the afternoon. Winds SE 15-30 mph. High 62.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. High 51.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 62.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with an afternoon shower in spots. High 60.FRIDAY: Breezy and chilly with a mixture of clouds and sun. A shower is possible in spots. High 55.SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 60.-----