Light snow falls in Pennsauken

It was a light accumulation of snow, mainly on the grass, but streets are wet and possibly slick in South Jersey.Action News spoke to a Texas native who says she will never get use to the snow.Lilly Lopez says, "I'm not adapted to the weather. This cold weather is too cold for me."She says she still doesn't know how to drive in the snow. "When it snows my husband drives," said Lopez.Right now, he says it just mushy and not too bad.New Jersey Department of Transportation had several trucks out salting the roads early Friday morning.They also have trucks on stand-by if the weather becomes more intense.