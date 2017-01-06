WEATHER

Light snow falls in Pennsauken
EMBED </>More News Videos

It was a light accumulation of snow, mainly on the grass, but streets are wet and possibly slick in South Jersey. (WPVI)

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
It was a light accumulation of snow, mainly on the grass, but streets are wet and possibly slick in South Jersey.

Action News spoke to a Texas native who says she will never get use to the snow.

Lilly Lopez says, "I'm not adapted to the weather. This cold weather is too cold for me."

She says she still doesn't know how to drive in the snow. "When it snows my husband drives," said Lopez.

Right now, he says it just mushy and not too bad.

New Jersey Department of Transportation had several trucks out salting the roads early Friday morning.

They also have trucks on stand-by if the weather becomes more intense.
Related Topics:
weathersnown.j. newsPennsauken
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sun and Clouds Today, More Snow Possible Saturday
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
UPDATED MAPS: Expected snow
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Sun and Clouds Today, More Snow Possible Saturday
6abc School Closings and Delays
UPDATED MAPS: Expected snow
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Residents outraged after water main break in NE Philly
At least 1 injured in Drexel Hill shooting
DA: Jury from elsewhere OK for Cosby trial, not venue switch
Show More
Sears closing 150 stores, 3 local Kmarts included
Hate crime, battery charges filed in Facebook beating
Former CIA Director Leaves Trump Transition Team
Democrats Call For Ethics Investigation Into Trump Nominee Stock Trading
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Radar used in search of missing woman's Collingdale home
Residents outraged after water main break in NE Philly
More Video