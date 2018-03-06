List of local snow emergencies, closings

A number of communities have declared snow emergencies due to the nor'easter heading to the Delaware Valley.-The City of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.- Gov. Wolf declares a state of emergency for southeastern Pennsylvania.-Abington Township is declaring a state of emergency effective 9 p.m. Tuesday, until 9 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018.-Bensalem Township has declared a Disaster of Declaration Emergency during the snowstorm.-Cheltenham Township is declaring a snow emergency effective as of 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, until further notice.-Franconia Township is declaring a snow emergency effective 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018, and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018.-Hatfield Township and Hatfield Borough is declaring a snow emergency effective as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018. It will remain in effect for the duration of the storm.-Honey Brook Borough is declaring a snow emergency, March 6, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. and shall be in effect through Thursday, March 8, 2018, at 8:00 a.m.-Lower Providence Township is declaring a snow emergency from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8 , 2018 subject to change.-MONTGOMERY COUNTY is declaring a snow emergency, effective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, through 3 a.m. Thursday, March 8. A Code Blue cold weather declaration has also been declared from 9 pm Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.-NEW JERSEY declares a state of emergency for entire state starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.-Newtown Township is issuing a snow emergency effective at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, until Thursday, March 8, 2018, at noon.-North Wales Borough is declaring a snow emergency effective 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 through 8 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018.-Phoenixville is declaring a snow emergency effective at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 until noon on Thursday, March 8.-Richland Township is declaring a snow emergency for beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, and will end at 12 noon on Thursday, March 8, 2018.-Royersford Borough has declared a snow emergency for the Borough of Royersford for Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 10:00 pm.-Solebury Township is declaring a snow emergency beginning at 12 a.m., March 7, 2018, and will stay in effect until 12 p.m. March 8, 2018.-Spring City Borough is declaring a snow emergency from 10 p.m. Tuesday, until Thursday, March 8, 2018.-Telford Borough is declaring a snow emergency from Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 6 p.m. and remains in effect until Thursday, March 9, 2018, at 6 a.m.-Upper Merion Township is declaring a snow emergency, effective 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 through 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8.-Upper Southampton Township has declared a Snow Emergency that will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, until 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018.-Warwick Township has declared a snow emergency, effective 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.-West Pottsgrove Township is issuing a snow emergency beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 8:00 p.m., ending Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.For the latest school closings and delays, visit-Philadephia Courts: All Courts and offices will be closed Wednesday. All critical services are expected to remain operational. If you are scheduled for jury duty on Wednesday do not report.-----