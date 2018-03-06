WEATHER

List of local snow emergencies, closings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A number of communities have declared snow emergencies due to the nor'easter heading to the Delaware Valley.

SNOW EMERGENCIES:

-The City of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

- Gov. Wolf declares a state of emergency for southeastern Pennsylvania.

-Abington Township is declaring a state of emergency effective 9 p.m. Tuesday, until 9 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018.

-Bensalem Township has declared a Disaster of Declaration Emergency during the snowstorm.

-Cheltenham Township is declaring a snow emergency effective as of 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, until further notice.

-Franconia Township is declaring a snow emergency effective 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018, and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

-Hatfield Township and Hatfield Borough is declaring a snow emergency effective as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018. It will remain in effect for the duration of the storm.

-Honey Brook Borough is declaring a snow emergency, March 6, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. and shall be in effect through Thursday, March 8, 2018, at 8:00 a.m.

-Lower Providence Township is declaring a snow emergency from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8 , 2018 subject to change.

-MONTGOMERY COUNTY is declaring a snow emergency, effective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, through 3 a.m. Thursday, March 8. A Code Blue cold weather declaration has also been declared from 9 pm Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday.

-NEW JERSEY declares a state of emergency for entire state starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

-Newtown Township is issuing a snow emergency effective at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, until Thursday, March 8, 2018, at noon.

-North Wales Borough is declaring a snow emergency effective 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 through 8 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018.

-Phoenixville is declaring a snow emergency effective at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 until noon on Thursday, March 8.

-Richland Township is declaring a snow emergency for beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, and will end at 12 noon on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

-Royersford Borough has declared a snow emergency for the Borough of Royersford for Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 10:00 pm.

-Solebury Township is declaring a snow emergency beginning at 12 a.m., March 7, 2018, and will stay in effect until 12 p.m. March 8, 2018.

-Spring City Borough is declaring a snow emergency from 10 p.m. Tuesday, until Thursday, March 8, 2018.

-Telford Borough is declaring a snow emergency from Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 6 p.m. and remains in effect until Thursday, March 9, 2018, at 6 a.m.

-Upper Merion Township is declaring a snow emergency, effective 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 through 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8.
-Upper Southampton Township has declared a Snow Emergency that will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2018, until 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018.

-Warwick Township has declared a snow emergency, effective 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

-West Pottsgrove Township is issuing a snow emergency beginning Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 8:00 p.m., ending Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
For the latest school closings and delays, visit 6abc.com/SchoolClosings
CLOSINGS:

-Philadephia Courts: All Courts and offices will be closed Wednesday. All critical services are expected to remain operational. If you are scheduled for jury duty on Wednesday do not report.

-----
