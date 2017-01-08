WEATHER

Little ones enjoy snowy Saturday, others not so much

Action News spent Saturday afternoon around the Delaware Valley, seeing how locals were coping with the snow. (WPVI)

Action News spent Saturday afternoon around the Delaware Valley, seeing how locals were coping with the snow.

"I like it!" said Victoria Napolitano of Plymouth Meeting.

For little Victoria, Saturday's snow was like a late Christmas present.

Victoria spent the afternoon with mom Allison making a snowman.

"It's not too good of snow. But it's good enough!" said Allison Weaver of Plymouth Meeting.

But what's a snow day without hitting the slopes, however small they may be.

For the Moon family, the hills were a hidden gem, tucked away behind Upper Mooreland High School.

"We live in the neighborhood, we're familiar. We live in Willow Grove and we were just driving around looking for a good spot for the kids, you know, safe and away from traffic," said Jennifer Moon of Willow Grove.

But while the white stuff leaves children in awe of the winter season, it was more of a nuisance for others who had to treat the roads.

"The more cars you have to go around. People can't drive, you have to pay attention to them. It's a lot harder to plow and put the salt down," said Dominik Camilo, contractor.

And get around in it - some unsuccessfully.

"It doesn't look like that bad of a slope, but it's just get narrower and the street's all broken up at the end there," said Joe Holtz of Roxborough.

Roxborough's steep hills proved to be a slippery challenge for a small USPS deliver truck turned on its side at Cinnaminson Street and Parker Avenue, forcing police to close off the road.

Edwin Portabello was recording video on his cell phone when he found the driver inside.

"I asked if somebody was in there and he said, "Hey!", and he walked to the front of the car and he just stood in there," said Portabello of Roxborough. "He was alright. He was just shaken up."
