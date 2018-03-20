Local closings due to nor'easter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here's a list of the local closings around the Delaware Valley due to the nor'easter heading our way.
SCHOOLS
Check here for the latest school closing information.
This story will be updated as more information is announced.
LONGWOOD GARDENS Due to the imminent snowstorm and activated weather warnings, Longwood Gardens will be closed to the public all day, tomorrow, March 21, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA COURTS
All Courts and Offices of the Philadelphia Courts will be closed on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. All critical services are expected to remain operational.
------
