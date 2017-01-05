WEATHER

Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region

A fleet of drivers loaded up at the Norristown salt yard Thursday night as flurries began to fall. (WPVI)

By
A fleet of drivers loaded up at the Norristown salt yard Thursday night as flurries began to fall.

"Right now we're loading all the trucks and preparing for the storm. We're getting ready to put the salt down," said Kevin Sudalksi, PennDOT manager.

"We're fortunate with this storm that it's supposed to start after the evening rush, and maybe end before the morning commute, so less traffic on the roadways means are guys can be more efficient," said Brad Rudolph, PennDOT.

Crews were out Thursday getting highways and secondary roads ready for anticipated snowfall.



At True Value in Collegeville, staff were constantly restocking the shelves with salt.

"I'm just getting salt for my driveway to prepare for tomorrow's morning rush of ice and snow and sleet," said Tripp Whitaker of Schwenksville.

"It sells very quickly. They come in from work and they're like, 'Oh my gosh its going to start snowing at 8 o' clock, not tomorrow morning,' " said Bob Stuski, True Value manager.
Crews were out Thursday getting highways and secondary roads ready for anticipated snowfall.



"Just prepping for a little bit of snow," said Kathy Falcone of Collegeville.

While accumulations may be minimal.

"Just be careful. Roads could be slick out there. If you don't have to travel, don't travel," said Rudolph.
