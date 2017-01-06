WEATHER

Main roads appear to be clear, but use caution in Philadelphia
Main roads look okay, but residential streets have a little more coverage in Northeast Philadelphia. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Main roads look okay, but residential streets have a little more coverage in Northeast Philadelphia.

Commuters should use caution when getting around Friday morning.

A light snow continues to fall along Roosevelt Boulevard near Tyson.

The road surfaces are wet, but relatively clear.

You can see slushy spots and some slick spots, especially on the side streets.

The city began preparing two nights ago for today's snow.

Crews were out brining along the Roosevelt Boulevard.

They mobilized around 7 p.m. Thursday to start the salting operation.

There are 70 trucks out, with more than 50,000 tons of salt available.

Action News spoke to a few drivers who say the roads have not been an issue.

"Not too bad, slush, but they've plowed most of the streets, well the major streets have been plowed. The side streets, a light coating, not too slippery, but it is early, nobody is really out," said Darwin Cofield of Mayfair.

This morning commuters should get an early start when hitting the roads.
