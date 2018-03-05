Many still without power as second storm looms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3178718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Power companies working ahead of next storm: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 5, 2018

Action News encountered many power company crews working around Montgomery County and parts of Delaware County Monday.It's been a slow process of getting the lights back on and the trees out of the way and now another winter storm is on the way.At the height of Friday's storm, PECO said 630,000 of its customers lost power. They have now restored power to all but 42,000. Then came word of another nor'easter on the way."It's an all hands on deck situation," said PECO Spokesperson Liz Williamson. "We have all 2600 PECO employees fully committed,"With another nor'easter on the way, some people rushed to the Home Depot in King of Prussia when word got out that an emergency shipment of power generators had arrived. One after another people were rushing to buy up the generators.Patrick and Patty Lesage scooped up one for themselves and another for a friend."You don't want to take that chance," they said.PECO crews were working away on Gypsy Lane in Upper Merion Monday afternoon. A massive tree came down in the storm on Friday afternoon, smashing an Infiniti and taking the power lines with it.Nicholas Diamanti and his family have been without power since. Like many here, they have a generator running but they're ready to get the power back on."I just hope they have it on tonight," said Diamanti. "I need some Epson salts and a bath."As he watches crew working on his block, he's well aware another storm is on the way."I am stocking up on gas. If I can find an electrical cord in KOP, I am buying it," he said. "Unfortunately the stores are out. And I am stocking on canned foods and frozen foods because I can power my microwave with my generator."His neighbor across the street is also thinking about what he needs should the power go out again."I am going out and loading up on gasoline so that the generator's ready to go," said Michael Gallagher. "That's about all you can do."In Radnor Township, at the Francisville Home for Smaller Animals - a 109-year-old animal shelter- has been dealing with damage from fallen trees and no power since the snow started on Friday."It started coming down very heavy. I heard a bang, looked outside, saw this enormous tree that had fallen on the cars in the parking lot," said Executive Director Dorothy Claeys.The staff is so happy to see a team from Chicago at work, getting the power restored."We're really, really thankful to them and grateful," she said.In nearby Lower Merion Township, there were more than 4000 people without power and 90 locations where roads were blocked by downed wires or trees on Monday.------