WEATHER

MAPS: Tracking Friday's winter storm

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">March 10, 2017: AccuWeather and Stormtracker 6 are tracking a winter storm.</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather and Stormtracker 6 are tracking a winter storm.
Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowwinter stormpa. newsn.j. newsdel. news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Periods of Snow Today
Snow falls as temperatures drop in Allentown
VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds
Iconic 'Azure Window' rock falls into the sea
More Weather
Top Stories
Periods of Snow Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
Snow falls as temperatures drop in Allentown
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Double shooting inside vehicle leaves 2 men critical
Police investigate disturbance at Montco ice rink
Show More
Dozens of historic human remains unearthed in Old City
$45,000 reward offered in 9 Burlco unsolved murders
2 persons of interest in 45-minute robbery spree in NE Philly
RadioShack files for second bankruptcy in 2 years
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos