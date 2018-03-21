NOR'EASTER

Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter

By
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
It's the second day of spring and most people don't want to talk about snow, but Mother Nature is ruling the conversation. The region is dealing with yet another nor'easter.

By late Wednesday morning, most in Montgomery County were on standby for conditions to get worse in their neighborhoods and out on the roads.

"It's definitely going to get worse. I actually got sent home early from work. We closed down early because the roads in Paoli were getting bad," James Custer of Norristown, Pa. said.

Norristown resident Aldayr Cantrell is ready for spring, but will get through this latest taste of winter.

"As the day progresses it will get worse so we are trying to hurry up and finish what we go to do by the end of the day," Cantrell said.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued until 2 a.m. Thursday.

And many are left wondering if this will be Old Man Winter's final appearance?

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnor'easterweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More nor'easter
WEATHER
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
LIVE: Tracking Nor'easter #4
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
Pa. Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
Austin 'serial bomber' suspect kills self with explosive
Show More
Kirk Korver, brother of fmr. Sixer Kyle Korver, dies at 27
Jeff Chirico reports in Haddonfield, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reports in Chestnut Hill
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos