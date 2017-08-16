WEATHER

Myths and folklore from around the world surrounding eclipses

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire dogs, dragons and the moon fighting the sun are just some of the stories from around the world told to explain eclipses. (WABC)

Throughout history different cultures have come up with many folklores to explain the celestial event known as eclipses.

According to National Geographic, many people believed mythical animals consumed the sun or moon during an eclipse. Vikings believed it was wolves, and in Vietnam, it was believed a frog or toad ate the sun or moon. In Chinese, the earliest word for eclipse, shih, translates to "to eat." They believed it was a dragon that consumed the sun during an eclipse.

To scare away mystical animals or demons that consume the sun or the moon during an eclipse, many cultures banged pots and pans or drums to create loud noises.

In Korea, it's believed a pack of fire dogs was ordered by a king to steal the sun and the moon, according to the National Folk Museum of Korea. When the dogs captured the sun, it was too hot for them to hold. When the dogs captured the moon, it was too cold for them to hold. It's believed an eclipse occurs when the dogs are biting the sun and the moon.

The Batammaliba people in Togo and Benin believe the sun and the moon are fighting during an eclipse, according to professional storyteller Jordan Hill. People would use eclipses as a sign to stop fighting and to reconcile.

Hispanic tradition says that if a pregnant woman watches a lunar eclipse, their baby would be born with a cleft lip, according to Babycenter.com. The roots of the myth trace back to the Aztecs, who "believed that an eclipse was a bite on the face of the moon."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathereclipsesolar eclipsemoonculturehistory
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
High risk for rip currents along New Jersey shore
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
More Weather
Top Stories
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
Nephew of boxer Larry Holmes arrested in '09 murder
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Show More
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Hamilton's Philly premiere creates record sales for Kimmel Center
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
Former camp counselor sentenced for downloading child porn
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Death investigation underway in Newtown Square
More Video