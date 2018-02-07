  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

New Jersey state offices on 2 hour delayed opening

(Shutterstock)

New Jersey has issued a two hour delayed opening for state offices on Wednesday due to the wintry weather.

A message posted on NJ.gov reads:
In order to allow ample time for roadways, parking lots and sidewalks to be cleared and made safe for travel, the State of New Jersey authorized a delayed opening two hours from normal start times for all non-essential state employees on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule. Beginning this morning, a winter storm is expected to bring snow, mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures, producing hazardous travel conditions and affecting transportation across the state.

Current road conditions are available at the New Jersey Department of Transportation website at www.511NJ.org

Track the path of the wintry mix with StormTracker 6 Live.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Winter Mix Early, Rainy This Afternoon
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
Why the Winter Olympics are always held in the Northern Hemisphere
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter
More Weather
Top Stories
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
AccuWeather: Winter Mix Early, Rainy This Afternoon
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
Show More
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game
Eagles players take over late-night TV
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos