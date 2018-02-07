New Jersey has issued a two hour delayed opening for state offices on Wednesday due to the wintry weather.
A message posted on NJ.gov reads:
In order to allow ample time for roadways, parking lots and sidewalks to be cleared and made safe for travel, the State of New Jersey authorized a delayed opening two hours from normal start times for all non-essential state employees on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule. Beginning this morning, a winter storm is expected to bring snow, mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures, producing hazardous travel conditions and affecting transportation across the state.
Current road conditions are available at the New Jersey Department of Transportation website at www.511NJ.org
