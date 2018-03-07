WEATHER

New Jersey storm tally: Bus service stopped, more than 125K lose power

EMBED </>More Videos

Some NJ residents left without power following storm: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 7, 2018 (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. --
A second major snowstorm in less than a week has left more than 125,000 utility customers without power in New Jersey.

The state's major utilities reported more than 127,000 customers without power by late afternoon Wednesday.

Some lost their service when another destructive nor'easter hit the state last Friday.

Wednesday's combination of wind, snow and rain forced New Jersey Transit to suspend all bus service beginning at 4:30 p.m. More than 250,000 people ride buses on an average weekday.

EMBED More News Videos

Officers help with shoveling in Camden: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 2 p.m., March 7, 2018



Trains were running on an abbreviated schedule and were cross-honoring tickets.

The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue into Wednesday night. Southern coastal areas were seeing mostly rain, with snow mixed in.

State offices were closed, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

EMBED More News Videos

Roads clearing in South Jersey as storm moves out: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., March 7, 2018


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsnor'eastersnowsnow storm
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Another nor'easter coming?
Red Cross opens shelter in hard-hit Bucks County
Heavy snow brings more power outages, travel woes to area
City of Philadelphia lifts snow emergency
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Another nor'easter coming?
6abc School Closings and Delays
Red Cross opens shelter in hard-hit Bucks County
Heavy snow brings more power outages, travel woes to area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow fall totals from around the region
Philadelphia schools open with two-hour delay today
Lightning strikes NJ teacher during 'thundersnow'
Police ID Mayfair hit-and-run driver
Show More
City of Philadelphia lifts snow emergency
PHOTOS from the snowy nor'easter
Ardmore residents deal with new storm, power outages
More News
Top Video
Red Cross opens shelter in hard-hit Bucks County
Action News Update
Snow from nor'easter impacts Chester Co.
Heavy nor'easter snow blankets Center City
More Video