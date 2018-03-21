WEATHER

NJ Transit suspending bus service statewide at 3 p.m. due to weather

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --
New Jersey Transit will be suspending bus service at 3 p.m. Wednesday as the snow caused road conditions to worsen.

NJ Transit has also said rail delays and cancellations are possible as the storm progresses.

All Access Link services were suspended for Wednesday.

Officials asked commuters to use extreme caution when walking on exposed sidewalks or station platforms and when boarding trains and buses.

For more information, visit NJTransit.com

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernor'easteramtraknew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
LIVE: Tracking Nor'easter #4
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
Pa. Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
Montgomery County braces for 4th nor'easter
Austin 'serial bomber' suspect kills self with explosive
Show More
Kirk Korver, brother of fmr. Sixer Kyle Korver, dies at 27
Jeff Chirico reports in Haddonfield, New Jersey
Jeannette Reyes reports in Chestnut Hill
2 killed in Horsham weather-related crash
City of Philadelphia declares snow emergency for Wednesday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos