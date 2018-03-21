NEW JERSEY (WPVI) --New Jersey Transit will be suspending bus service at 3 p.m. Wednesday as the snow caused road conditions to worsen.
NJ Transit has also said rail delays and cancellations are possible as the storm progresses.
All Access Link services were suspended for Wednesday.
Officials asked commuters to use extreme caution when walking on exposed sidewalks or station platforms and when boarding trains and buses.
