NJ Transit suspends bus service across state due to storm

A storm sweeping through New Jersey has forced New Jersey to suspend bus service across the state.NJ Transit said it would suspend all bus service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. More than 250,000 daily riders are affected.Trains are continuing to run on an abbreviated schedule and will cross-honor bus tickets.The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue into Wednesday night.State offices were closed, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.Meanwhile, about 28,000 utility customers were without power Wednesday afternoon. Most lost their service when another destructive nor'easter hit the state last Friday, but officials say Wednesday's storm will likely result in a new round of outages.Southern coastal areas are seeing mostly rain, with some snow mixed in.