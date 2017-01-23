WEATHER

Nor'easter arrives at the Jersey shore
A wet winter Nor'easter began working its way into our area early Monday morning. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
A wet and windy winter Nor'easter began working its way into our area early Monday morning.

The storm is expected to last much of the day, with even heavier rain and wind moving through Monday afternoon.


Officials up and down the Jersey shore were preparing for possible flooding.

They were also keeping a close eye on the beaches for signs of erosion.

With strong, gusting winds expected throughout the day, residents were being advised to tie down outdoor furniture and other items.

