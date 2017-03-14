WEATHER

Nor'easter causes power outages around the Tri-State area

The nor'easter has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The following is a list of outages just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
PECO:

Bucks: 9
Chester: 437
Delaware: 2,770
Montco: 0
Philadelphia: 228
Total: 3,444

AC Electric:

Atlantic Co: 105
Burlington Co: 0

Cape May: 19
Cumberland: 41
Gloucester: 2,593
Ocean: 19
Salem: 2,527
Total: 5,304

PSE&G:

Burlington: 2,331
Camden: 2, 321

Gloucester: 235
Total: 4,887

PP&L:

No outages

DELMARVA:
New Castle Co: 23,365

------

Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnew jersey newsdelaware newssnowrain
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Several businesses and attractions opening late, closed Tuesday
Nor'easter causes road flooding in Ocean City
SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Action News 10:30am LIVE UPDATE
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
Nor'easter causes road flooding in Ocean City
Snow gives way to sleet in Philadelphia
Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede
Show More
SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected
Philly snow emergency in effect; city offices to open
State of Emergency for NJ due to snowstorm
Emergency proclamation issued for Pa. due to snow
Snow emergencies declared throughout the area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos