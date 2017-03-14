Nor'easter causes power outages around the Tri-State area

The nor'easter has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
The following is a list of outages just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
PECO:
Bucks: 9
Chester: 437
Delaware: 2,770
Montco: 0
Philadelphia: 228
Total: 3,444
AC Electric:
Atlantic Co: 105
Burlington Co: 0
Cape May: 19
Cumberland: 41
Gloucester: 2,593
Ocean: 19
Salem: 2,527
Total: 5,304
PSE&G:
Burlington: 2,331
Camden: 2, 321
Gloucester: 235
Total: 4,887
PP&L:
No outages
DELMARVA:
New Castle Co: 23,365
------
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnew jersey newsdelaware newssnowrain
weatherpennsylvania newsnew jersey newsdelaware newssnowrain