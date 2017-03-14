Nor'easter causes power outages around the Tri-State area

The nor'easter has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.The following is a list of outages just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.Bucks: 9Chester: 437Delaware: 2,770Montco: 0Philadelphia: 228Total: 3,444Atlantic Co: 105Burlington Co: 0Cape May: 19Cumberland: 41Gloucester: 2,593Ocean: 19Salem: 2,527Total: 5,304Burlington: 2,331Camden: 2, 321Gloucester: 235Total: 4,887No outagesNew Castle Co: 23,365------