Nor'easter causes road flooding at Jersey shore

The nor'easter hitting our area is causing flooding problems at the Jersey shore.The Action Cam was there mid-morning Tuesday as water took over at 12th Street and West Avenue in Ocean City.We saw crews closing off a street, while cars splashed though the flooded roadway.Flooding is also an issue over in Stone Harbor, where high wind and heavy rain lead to water-covered streets as well.Both a High Wind Warning and a Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect at the shore.------