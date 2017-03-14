WEATHER

Nor'easter causes road flooding at Jersey shore

EMBED </>More News Videos

There are concerns about beach erosion and coastal flooding at the Jersey Shore. (WPVI)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. --
The nor'easter hitting our area is causing flooding problems at the Jersey shore.

The Action Cam was there mid-morning Tuesday as water took over at 12th Street and West Avenue in Ocean City.

We saw crews closing off a street, while cars splashed though the flooded roadway.

EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam was there during flooding in Ocean City on Tuesday morning.



Flooding is also an issue over in Stone Harbor, where high wind and heavy rain lead to water-covered streets as well.

EMBED More News Videos

The winter storm lead to flooding in a number of Jersey shore communities.



Both a High Wind Warning and a Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect at the shore.

------
Related Topics:
weathernew jersey newsrainsnowflooding
Load Comments
WEATHER
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Fallen trees, coating of ice in Del. due to nor'easter
Nor'easter causes power outages around the Tri-State area
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Philly snow emergency in effect; city offices to open
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Sleet changing back to snow in Philadelphia
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
Nor'easter causes power outages around the Tri-State area
Show More
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Fallen trees, coating of ice in Del. due to nor'easter
SEPTA: Nor'easter impacting service as expected
Snow, sleet and rain falls in Runnemede
State of Emergency for NJ due to snowstorm
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds
AccuWeather: Powerful nor'easter hitting the area
Snow accumulating in Lehigh County
More Video