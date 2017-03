EMBED >More News Videos The Action Cam was there during flooding in Ocean City on Tuesday morning.

The nor'easter hitting our area is causing flooding problems at the Jersey shore.The Action Cam was there mid-morning Tuesday as water took over at 12th Street and West Avenue in Ocean City.We saw crews closing off a street, while cars splashed though the flooded roadway.Both a High Wind Warning and a Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect at the shore.------