Nor'easter hits Jersey shore with high winds

The New Jersey shore was being battered by high winds as a nor'easter moved through the region on Tuesday.Action News reporter Nora Muchanic was in Ortley Beach as the wind blew in from the ocean, driving the waves and sand.The dunes there were compromised during a January storm, and there is concern they may breach when high tide arrives.At 7th Street there wasn't much of a dune at all.Both a High Wind Warning and a Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect at the shore.